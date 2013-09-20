* Popular Merkel on track to win third term on Sunday
* But centre-right and grand-coalition fraught with risks
* SPD leader Gabriel seen as less reliable partner
* Rising anti-euro party could sharpen debate on Europe
By Noah Barkin
BERLIN, Sept 20 The breakdown in trust between
Angela Merkel and Sigmar Gabriel can be traced back to June
2010, when the leader of Germany's Social Democrats (SPD) leaked
a confidential text message the chancellor sent him to Der
Spiegel magazine.
A furious Merkel broke off contact with Gabriel for the
months after the exchange, which concerned the choice of a
candidate for president. The two eventually patched things up,
but the episode reinforced the view in her entourage that the
SPD chairman was not entirely reliable.
Merkel, a discreet protestant pastor's daughter from East
Germany, looks sure to win a third four-year term in an election
on Sunday, making her one of only three post-war leaders to
accomplish that feat, after Helmut Kohl and Konrad Adenauer.
Yet there is a strong chance she will be forced into an
uneasy "grand coalition" with Gabriel and the SPD.
This right-left partnership between Germany's two big
"Volksparteien" (people's parties) worked surprisingly well in
Merkel's first term in 2005-2009.
But the sequel is likely to be more fraught, partly because
Gabriel is a partisan bruiser but also due to deep ambivalence
in his party about joining forces with an arch-rival for the
second time in a decade. The SPD came off worst last time.
"For Merkel, governing with the SPD would be much more
difficult this time around," said Frank Decker, a political
scientist at Bonn University. "From the very start, the SPD will
be thinking about the next election in 2017. This could weigh
heavily on the coalition."
Popular at home for her steady handling of the euro zone
crisis and modest leadership style, Merkel faces major policy
challenges if she wins on Sunday.
She must bed down a costly, complex shift from nuclear to
renewable energy that has unsettled German industry, ensure the
euro zone crisis does not flare up again, and reform an economy
that has shown resilience but is rolling towards a demographic
cliff due to an ageing population and low birthrate.
In her first two terms she enjoyed good fortune, profiting
from controversial labour reforms of her SPD predecessor Gerhard
Schroeder, and from European Central Bank President Mario
Draghi's promise to do "whatever it takes" to save the euro.
But her luck could run out fast in a new term that is
shaping up as a domestic minefield.
CENTRE-RIGHT, ANTI-EURO RISKS
If Merkel gets her wish on Sunday and returns to power atop
a centre-right coalition, she is likely to have only a
razor-thin majority in the Bundestag lower house, and a
left-dominated upper house that could block major initiatives.
"If Merkel wins a majority with the centre-right it is
likely to be a lot narrower than before," said Elga Bartsch of
Morgan Stanley. "You will have dissenters on European issues.
She will not only have to rely on the opposition in the
Bundesrat, but possibly also in the Bundestag."
Another threat stems from a new anti-euro party, the
Alternative for Germany (AfD), which could enter parliament for
the first time, denying Merkel a centre-right majority and
intensifying disputes over Europe ahead of European Parliament
elections next June.
The AfD's rise comes at a tricky time. The German
Constitutional Court is weighing the legality of Draghi's
bond-buying programme, Greece and Portugal could soon need new
bailouts, and the EU is creating an ambitious banking union that
may bring new liabilities for German taxpayers.
"If the AfD enters parliament it will change the euro debate
in Germany. It will become sharper," a close aide to Merkel told
Reuters, requesting anonymity.
Still, the prospect of a divisive "grand coalition" worries
Merkel and her conservative allies most.
Unlike in 2005, when SPD heavyweights Frank-Walter
Steinmeier, Peer Steinbrueck and Franz Muentefering joined the
government, ensuring a degree of discipline, the SPD could split
this time, with Gabriel entering the cabinet but the real power
in the party remaining outside.
Steinbrueck, the SPD's candidate for chancellor, has vowed
not to serve under Merkel a second time, and Steinmeier seems
determined to stay in his job as parliamentary floor leader.
"Sigmar Gabriel is perceived to have a track record of
changing his mind abruptly without consulting political partners
or his own party," said Bartsch. "As a result it may prove more
difficult to work with him than with Steinmeier or Steinbrueck."
Hannelore Kraft, the influential state premier of North
Rhine-Westphalia and hot favourite to be the SPD's candidate for
chancellor in 2017, also has no interest in joining a Merkel-led
government in Berlin.
As leader of the SPD in the upper house, she could make life
difficult for a grand coalition if she refused to rubber-stamp
legislation on issues ranging from taxes to pensions and energy.
DROPOUT TEMPTATION
Some even see a risk that the SPD could walk out of a grand
coalition before its four years are up, allying with the Greens
and far-left "Linke", a party it has ruled out as a coalition
partner after Sunday's vote.
"There will always be the option and temptation for the SPD
to try to find a majority without Merkel," the Merkel aide said.
Forming a grand coalition in the first place will be tough.
Decker believes haggling would last at least two months.
"They will be the most difficult coalition negotiations ever,"
he said.
Gabriel has called a special SPD leadership meeting for
Sept. 27, five days after the election, that may offer the first
clues about how the party will position itself.
As its price for partnering with Merkel, the SPD is expected
to insist on a nationwide minimum wage to lift the working poor
and tax hikes for top earners in the name of social justice. The
CDU opposed both steps during the campaign as bad for jobs.
If Social Democrats do well, winning close to 30 percent of
the vote, it could push for both the finance and foreign
ministries, with Gabriel taking one of those roles.
Merkel may be reluctant to agree, recalling the SMS row in
2010, when she stonewalled Gabriel on his proposal that East
German dissident Joachim Gauck become president. But if she
wants to stay in power, she will have little choice.