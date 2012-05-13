(Updates with start of voting, adds voter quotes, Pirates)
* Voting starts in Germany's most populous state
* Social Democrats seen firming grip, gaining momentum
nationwide
* Conservative leader: vote is referendum on Merkel's euro
stance
* Upstart Pirates set to enter fourth regional parliament
By Stephen Brown
DUESSELDORF, Germany, May 13 Voting began on
Sunday in Germany's most populous state where Angela Merkel's
conservatives face a defeat that could give the left momentum
before next year's federal election and fuel criticism of the
chancellor's European austerity drive.
North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW), an industrial state in western
Germany with an economy and population roughly the size of the
Netherlands, has a history of influencing national politics.
First exit polls were due at 1600 GMT and expected to show
Hannelore Kraft of the centre-left Social Democrats (SPD)
trouncing her Christian Democrat (CDU) rival Norbert Roettgen,
who is Merkel's environment minister.
"The SPD will get back in," said Helmut Krah, a voter in the
NRW capital Duesseldorf who was window-shopping with his wife on
the elegant Koenigsallee. "I'm voting for them not because they
are good but because the others are so bad."
The vote is likely to bolster SPD fortunes nationwide and
make Merkel, Germany's most popular politician, look politically
vulnerable for the first time in a long while.
Kraft, who has run a fragile minority government with the
Greens for two years, has won over voters by promising a
go-slowly approach to cutting NRW's 180-billion-euro ($233
billion) debt, dodging accusations of fiscal mismanagement by
the CDU.
A decisive victory for the SPD would be seen by many as a
double defeat for the chancellor - NRW would be rejecting her
party and the fiscal discipline she has forced on heavily
indebted euro zone countries like Greece.
The vote in NRW follows elections in Greece, France and
Italy that highlighted a growing backlash against austerity.
Roettgen has declared the vote a referendum on Merkel's
European debt policies. "The election on Sunday also serves to
finally give our chancellor full support from Duesseldorf ...
for her national and European policies," he told a crowd of
2,000 at a campaign rally on Friday.
Other conservative leaders have distanced themselves from
Roettgen and pollsters say a strong majority of Germans still
support Merkel's insistence on fiscal discipline in Europe, even
if they do not want as much austerity at home.
HARBINGER OF CHANGE?
NRW, home to one in six German voters, is a microcosm of
Germany and changes in coalitions there have been harbingers of
change for national governments. In 2005, the CDU led a
centre-right coalition there to power four months before Merkel
was elected with the same constellation in Berlin.
The latest poll released on Friday put the SPD on 38 percent
and the Greens on 11 percent, well ahead of the CDU and their
preferred Free Democrat (FDP) coalition allies.
The CDU is polling 33 percent, which would be the party's
worst result in NRW, and the pro-business FDP look set to get
just 5 percent of the vote. In the NRW election in 2010, the SPD
were just behind the CDU.
"Hannelore Kraft set to win in NRW", "SPD-Greens on home
stretch", read headlines at the weekend.
The upstart Pirates Party, whose platform is based on
internet freedom and more direct participation in politics, look
set to enter their fourth regional parliament in a row. They
were polling at 8 percent.
Leaders of the FDP, junior partners in Merkel's centre-right
coalition in Berlin, have sent signals that they might be open
to a coalition with the SPD and the Greens.
"With the FDP and SPD, a performance-oriented party and a
party focused mostly on social justice would rule together -
surely it would be ideal if these two fundamental views came
together," Wolfgang Kubicki, leader of the FDP in the northern
state of Schleswig-Holstein, told Welt am Sonntag newspaper.
Were a similar coalition to come together at the national
level in 2013, it could doom Merkel's hopes of a third term.
