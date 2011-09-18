By Alexandra Hudson
BERLIN, Sept 18 Germany's "Pirates", a kooky
band of campaigners for personal liberty, won 8.5 percent of
votes in an election in Berlin on Sunday, humiliating major
parties such as the Free Democrats, junior partners in
Chancellor Angela Merkel's ruling coalition.
The Pirates, formed in Sweden 2006, polled more than four
times as many votes as the Free Democrats (FDP), according to
initial election results, to take their first seats in a German
state assembly.
The FDP meanwhile saw its vote slump to just 2 percent from
a previous 7.6 percent and lost its seats after missing the 5
percent threshold. The Social Democrats, led by charismatic
mayor Klaus Wowereit, won the highest share of the vote.
"This is all very new for us," the Pirates' main candidate,
33-year-old Andreas Baum, told German television.
"We will need to prepare, get into the swing of things, but
you will be hearing from us -- you can be sure of that."
At party headquarters elated members hugged and cheered.
The Pirates' anti-establishment gait and witty election
campaign won them admiration among younger voters, particularly
in the German capital, a hub for information technology startups
with a youthful and creative population.
"Why am I hanging here, you aren't going to bother voting
anyway," read the slogan on one of the Pirates' posters.
The movement emerged in Sweden five years ago to campaign
for free downloads of film and music from the Internet and for
greater personal data protection.
When the German branch was founded, it was seen by some as a
group for computer nerds, but membership swelled to 12,000
nationwide and the party won dozens of seats in local councils.
The Pirates espouse "liquid democracy", a system whereby
members determine many policies by direct online voting, and
they have broadened their agenda to issues such as establishing
a minimum wage.
Some of their more eccentric platforms include calling for
the decriminalisation of riding without a ticket on public
transport and legalising marijuana.
Critics say the party is difficult to take seriously, and
that their support stems only from protest votes.
The Pirates respond by pointing to the success of the
Greens, who also started out as an single-issue environmental
party in the 1980s and were portrayed as tree-hugging hippies,
only to become a partner in the federal government from
1998-2005.
"We are not just a protest party. We have legitimate goals
and are speaking for a new generation, socialised through the
Internet," said Christopher Lauer, another Pirates candidate.
