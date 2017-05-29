MUNICH May 29 German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Monday the question of whether he would remain in office after a Sept. 24 national election would be dealt with after the vote.

The 74-year-old veteran member of Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives told a meeting of tax consultants in Munich that what happens after the election will be dealt with once Germans have voted and said his ministry would be in good shape. (Reporting by Joern Poltz; Writing by Michelle Martin; Editing by Paul Carrel)