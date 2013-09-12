BERLIN, Sept 12 A satirical party has spiced up
a dull German election campaign with a television advert
depicting a 90-second sex scene, blurred but leaving little to
the imagination.
Die Partei (The Party), whose policies include building a
wall around Germany and putting Chancellor Angela Merkel on
trial in a cage, said the ad was designed to represent its
family policy.
Election rules require broadcasters to give parties
advertising time to use as the parties see fit.
Merkel, with a comfortable lead in the polls over a so-far
relatively toothless opposition, has opted for a bland campaign,
short on specifics, that emphasises business-as-usual.
Germany's top selling newspaper Bild called the advert,
which aired at 10:30 p.m. after the main news, complete with
steamy sound track of sighs and groans, a "climax" of the
campaign. It said only three viewers had called national
broadcaster ZDF to complain.
"Is anyone watching this political broadcast by Die Partei
on ZDF and thinking what in God's name is this?" asked twitter
user Katharina. Other users described it as the "best political
broadcast ever".
Die Partei failed to meet the legal requirements to stand in
the last federal election, but this time is fielding dozens of
candidates - with next to no hope of getting any into parliament
on Sept. 22.
It described its advert, which ends with the slogan "Vote
for The Party and you'll feel good", as having confused "dozens
of pensioners".
Among its other policies is a plan to frack Environment
Minister Peter Altmaier to release his "enormous energy
resources".
(Reporting by Alexandra Hudson; Editing by Kevin Liffey)