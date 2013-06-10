By Erik Kirschbaum
| BERLIN, June 10
BERLIN, June 10 German chancellor candidate Peer
Steinbrueck, fighting an uphill battle to oust Angela Merkel,
sacked his chief spokesman Michael Donnermeyer on Monday, the
latest sign of disarray in his campaign just 104 days before the
Sept. 22 election.
A senior source in the Social Democrats (SPD) told Reuters
that Steinbrueck had decided to part company with Donnermeyer, a
key ally who had previously worked as the spokesman for Berlin
Mayor Klaus Wowereit and former SPD leader Franz Muentefering.
The SPD trail Merkel's conservatives in opinion polls by
about 15 points, and although the former finance minister has
enjoyed several gaffe-free months, early campaign mistakes
continue to dog him.
Donnermeyer has been blamed for the woes, in particular
failing to protect Steinbrueck from damaging statements he made
in an interview with German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine
Sonntagszeitung (FAS) in December.
A couple of months after the interview, there was an initial
shakeup of the campaign team with Andrea Nahles, a senior SPD
official with a history of tense ties to Steinbrueck, gaining
power at the expense of Donnermeyer and others.
"It wasn't working with Donnermeyer," an SPD party source
said. In Germany, the chief spokesman of a candidate plays an
important role in the campaign and is closely involved in
strategy decisions.
Donnermeyer will be replaced by Rolf Kleine, a former
journalist at Bild newspaper, sources said.
Steinbrueck is hardly the first chancellor candidate to sack
his spokesman shortly before the election. In typical
"shoot-the-messenger" style, then-Chancellor Helmut Kohl fired
his spokesman Peter Hausmann four months before the 1998
election.
Kohl was defeated by SPD challenger Gerhard Schroeder.
The SPD had high hopes of beating Merkel when Steinbrueck
was nominated last year. He was seen as a no-nonsense,
straight-talking conservative voice in the left-leaning SPD who
could siphon away middle-of-the-road voters from Merkel.
But Steinbrueck's message has been clouded by controversy.
First he got mired in a row over his earning 1.25 million euros
in fees as an after-dinner speaker in recent years and he
bungled the ensuing public debate about it.
Just as that issue was beginning to fade, Steinbrueck fanned
a new controversy, telling the FAS that German chancellors were
underpaid and that Merkel was so popular because she was a
woman.
Donnermeyer was severely criticised in the SPD for failing
to spot the dangers of those comments when "authorising" the
interview, a common practice in Germany where interviewees and
their spokesmen are given an opportunity to delete controversial
passages before publication.
After the row over his lucrative speaking engagements, the
comments on chancellor pay reinforced the image of Steinbrueck
as out of touch with the heart of his left-leaning party, whose
central election campaign theme is "social justice".
"A German chancellor does not earn enough based on the
performance that is required of her or him compared with the
jobs of others who have far less responsibility and far more
pay," Steinbrueck said in the newspaper interview.
(Additional reporting by Max Heinemann and Holger Hansen;
Editing by Noah Barkin)