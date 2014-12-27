BERLIN Dec 27 Germany plans to expand the
network of charging stations for electric cars across the
country to help boost lacklustre demand, a Transport Ministry
paper seen by Reuters showed.
Chancellor Angela Merkel's government wants to bring 1
million battery-powered vehicles onto the roads of Europe's
largest economy by the end of the decade.
But high vehicle costs and drivers' concerns about
infrastructure and limited battery range have held back sales in
Germany to just 24,000 models out of a market of about 3 million
cars, according to government data.
Germany currently only has about 100 quick service charging
points for electric cars, allowing drivers to recharge batteries
in less than an hour, and about 4,800 charging stations running
on alternating current, according to the Transport Ministry.
"We will set up quick service charging stations along the
motorways across Germany," Transport Minister Alexander Dobrindt
was quoted by regional newspaper Passauer Neue Presse as saying
in an interview published on Saturday.
The Transport Ministry paper said German motorway services
operator Tank & Rast GmbH was due to set up quick
service charging stations and parking spots at its 400 sites by
2017.
The Berlin-based government will shoulder some of the costs
of installing cables and related construction projects, the
document showed.
