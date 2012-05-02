* No decision reached at meeting on how to fill power gap
* Chancellor Merkel to host state permiers on May 23
* Pressure on government to deliver on post-nuclear strategy
By Vera Eckert
BERLIN, May 2 Germany's accelerated nuclear exit
and its increased reliance on renewables is likely to cause a
power gap equivalent to the output of up to 15 plants by 2020,
participants at a high-level energy meeting agreed on Wednesday,
according to sources.
The meeting hosted by Chancellor Angela Merkel and attended
by leading energy executives reached no decisions on how to fill
the shortfall, the sources told Reuters.
"It was agreed that by 2020 there will be a capacity gap of
10 Gigawatts," one source told Reuters after the meeting. This
is the rough equivalent of 10 and 15 power plants.
Merkel met with chief executives of utilities E.ON
, RWE AG, municipal utilities as well as
representatives from Siemens AG, power network
operators, trade unions, and energy lobbyists.
Her decision last year, following the Fukushima disaster in
Japan, to shut down more than half a dozen older nuclear plants
and phase out nuclear power completely within a decade has
thrown big utilities on the defensive and sparked a debate about
how best to replace inexpensive, around-the-clock nuclear power.
Another meeting with German state premiers is due to take
place on May 23 and will focus on grid expansion and increasing
the use of offshore windpower, the sources said.
Oppositions parties have criticised Merkel for failing to
deliver a coherent post-nuclear energy strategy, and the
meetings reflect her government's desire to show progress is
being made ahead of a federal election next year.
Industry leaders have said there need to be more incentives
to invest in flexible gas-fired power plants to fill supply gaps
when weather is unfavourable for wind or solar energy, or when
industry and consumers require power at peak-use times.
Since Germany switched off a large slice of its nuclear
power supply last year, there have been a number of incidents
when wind from the north could not be transported quickly enough
to consumers in the south due to a lack of grid infrastructure.
Hildegard Mueller, the head of Germany's main energy lobby
BDEW, said there had been consensus at the meeting that existing
power stations needed to stay in place while at the same time
new plants needed to be built.
However, sources said no decision had been reached on how to
balance the two.
"On the one hand, this has to be about being able to run
existing power plants profitably in the future," Mueller said.
"On the other hand it is important to develop carefully further
measures for the necessary new constructions," she added.
Many energy executives have signalled they are angry that
billions of euros are being poured into subsidising renewables
to create a decentralised power generation structure instead of
funding the infrastructure.
(Reporting by Vera Eckert, Tom Kaeckenhoff, Andreas Rinke,
writing by Annika Breidthardt; Editing by Noah Barkin)