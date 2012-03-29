* Think-tank close to Merkel shut down in UAE

* Merkel says all foreign foundations there being closed

* UAE wary of spread of Arab Spring (Adds Merkel, more background)

BERLIN, March 29 The Konrad-Adenauer-Stiftung (KAS), a German think-tank which promotes democracy abroad and is close to Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives, said on Thursday authorities in Abu Dhabi had ordered it to shut its office there without giving a reason.

Merkel said the emirate had informed Berlin that all foreign foundations there had been shut down, not only the KAS.

"We can only react with complete incomprehension at this unexpected and sudden development in Abu Dhabi," foundation head Hans-Gert Poettering said in a statement.

No reason for the closure had been given, he said. The foundation opened its office in the capital of the United Arab Emirates in 2009.

There was no immediate word from officials in Abu Dhabi.

The UAE, cushioned by its huge oil wealth, has escaped the upheaval shaking much of the Arab world, but allows no political parties and keeps a wary eye on signs of political dissent.

"After our experience in Egypt, not only do we regret this decision but it rings alarm bells if non-governmental organisations and political foundations are not desired in the Arab world," said Poettering.

Egyptian prosecutors and police raided the foundation's offices in Cairo last year, along with those of several other foreign pro-democracy and human rights groups.

"The UAE has said that the closing of the Konrad-Adenauer-Stiftung is... part of a move to close all foundations. We will of course try to continue our close cooperation with the UAE. However we would naturally have wished that the KAS could continue its work there," Merkel told reporters in Berlin.

German Foreign Minister Guido Westerwelle regretted the decision, his spokesman said.

"Foreign Minister Westerwelle has personally pushed for a rethink of this decision with the UAE's foreign minister ... in the last few weeks and again on the sidelines of the nuclear summit in Seoul," the spokesman said.

Germany has strengthened its economic ties with Abu Dhabi in the last few years with sovereign wealth fund Aabar Investments buying stakes in German companies, notably in carmaker Daimler . (Reporting by Andreas Rinke and Firouz Sedarat; writing by Madeline Chambers and Gareth Jones; editing by Tim Pearce)