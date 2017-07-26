Germany's top court blocks prosecutors from using VW law firm seizures

BERLIN, July 26 (Reuters) - Munich prosecutors have no right for the time being to evaluate materials seized during a raid in March on U.S. law firm Jones Day, the Federal Constitutional Court said on Wednesday.

Prosecutors searched the Munich-based offices of Jones Day, the law firm hired by Volkswagen to investigate its emissions scandal, and the headquarters of VW's Audi brand on March 15.

VW had filed a complaint with a Munich local court to prevent prosecutors from using the material but its attempt was rebuffed in April by the court.