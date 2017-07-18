FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 18 hours
CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-Car engine bans in Germany would put 600,000 jobs at risk -Ifo
#Brexit
#Markets
#Trump
#Venezuela
#Science
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Brexit's effect on UK "will be profound and unpredictable", Lords committee says
Politics
Brexit's effect on UK "will be profound and unpredictable", Lords committee says
MH370 search data unveils ancient geological movements
Science
MH370 search data unveils ancient geological movements
Composer Holst's lost manuscripts found
Arts & Entertainment
Composer Holst's lost manuscripts found
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
July 18, 2017 / 12:15 PM / in 18 hours

CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-Car engine bans in Germany would put 600,000 jobs at risk -Ifo

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Ifo corrects the number of car manufacturing jobs that would be threatened to 426,000 from 436,000)

BERLIN, July 18 (Reuters) - More than 600,000 jobs could be at risk in Germany by 2030 from a potential ban on combustion engine cars, the Ifo economic institute said in a study on Tuesday.

A switch to sales of zero-emission cars would threaten 426,000 car manufacturing jobs, with the rest coming from related industries, such as suppliers, Ifo said in the study commissioned by the VDA auto industry association.

The VDA, representing carmakers such as Volkswagen , Daimler and BMW, is in discussions with the government on a plan to reduce pollution from older diesel cars that the industry hopes will avert complete bans on diesel engines in certain German cities.

Many German cities, including Munich and Stuttgart, have considered banning some diesel vehicles, blaming emissions for causing increased respiratory disease.

Pollution from diesel engines has become a sensitive subject since VW's emissions tests cheating scandal broke in September 2015.

"It is important that climate policy proceeds in a neutral fashion by setting climate protection goals without prescribing the technologies that have to be used to achieve them," Ifo president Clemens Fuest said at a news conference.

Representatives from Germany's federal government, states where carmakers are headquartered and automakers will meet on Aug. 2 to find ways to curb pollution from diesels. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer. Editing by Jane Merriman)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.