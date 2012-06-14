FRANKFURT, June 14 German utility Energie Baden-Wuerttemberg plans to raise at least 820 million euros ($1.03 billion) in fresh capital through a rights issue financed almost entirely from public coffers.

"The company intends to use the ... proceeds mainly to bolster the creditworthiness and balance sheet equity, thus creating the financial leeway to expand in particular in renewable and decentralised energy generation," EnBW said in a statement on Thursday.

The southwestern German state of Baden-Wuerttemberg and a group of nine local municipalities have guaranteed they would fully exercise their subscription rights, the company said.

Each will contribute a maximum of 400 million euros corresponding to its 46.55 percent stake of EnBW's shares.

EnBW will sell existing stockholders 1 new share at a price of 30.90 euros for every nine that an investor holds. Earlier in the day, the stock finished trading up 3 percent at 34.29 euros.

Along with rivals E.ON and RWE - Germany's largest and second largest utilities - EnBW has been dealt a massive blow by last year's decision by the German government to end nuclear power generation by 2022 and to immediately shut 40 percent of nuclear plants, including two reactors operated by EnBW.

In December, RWE had sought to raise up to 2.5 billion euros ($3.37 billion) to bolster its balance sheet by selling shares equivalent to 15 percent of its outstanding stock. The company even sweetened the offer with the prospect of a retroactive dividend payout, but proceeds fell 400 million euros short.

EnBW's prospectus will be published on June 15, with the subscription period lasting from June 19 to July 2.

Germany's DZ Bank, Landesbank Baden-Wuerttemberg and UniCredit were mandated to act as global coordinator and bookrunner.

($1 = 0.7939 euros) (Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner. Editing by Jane Merriman)