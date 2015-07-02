BERLIN, July 2 The German government decided on
Thursday to order the shutdown of several coal-fired plants in
order to reach its ambitious climate goals by 2020, government
sources told Reuters.
Chancellor Angela Merkel and the leaders of her two junior
coalition parties also settled a dispute over high-voltage power
lines which are planned to carry green energy from the breezy
north to the industrial south, the sources said.
Energy minister Sigmar Gabriel is expected to explain the
results of the coalition negotiations which lasted more than
four hours at a news conference on Thursday morning (0700 GMT).
"Coal-fired plants with a capacity of 2.7 gigawatts will be
shut down," said the government sources, who declined to say how
many plants will be closed.
"The affected power plants will not be allowed to sell
electricity on the normal energy market," they said, adding that
with this step Germany would manage to reach its goal to curb
CO2 emissions by 40 percent by 2020 compared with 1990 levels.
Gabriel originally proposed putting a levy on CO2 emitted by
the oldest and most-polluting power stations above a certain
threshold to help reach a target of cutting CO2 emissions from
the coal sector by a further 22 million tonnes by 2020.
But he faced a backlash from industry, with unions saying
the plan could put up to 100,000 jobs at risk and lead to the
decline of the mining and power generation industries.
The utility companies have lobbied hard against the levy and
demanded compensation for an alternative reserve option.
While the levy now seems to be scrapped, it remained unclear
whether companies such as RWE or Vattenfall Europe
would get compensation payments or not.
Unconfirmed media reports earlier in the week have said the
utilities may be allowed to move 2.7 gigawatts of old coal-fired
capacity into a reserve scheme in the coming years, netting a
few hundred million euros in the process.
