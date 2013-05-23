* Renewable energy drive could influence September vote
* Merkel chose doughty chief whip for vital ministry a year
ago
* Altmaier has not reconciled industry and green lobby
By Madeline Chambers
BERLIN, May 23 Chancellor Angela Merkel
appointed him for his charm and political skill as marshal of
her vision of a 'green revolution' in Europe's biggest power
market. A year on, Peter Altmaier finds himself spurned by many
environmentalists, disdained by industry and viewed cooly by a
public wary of the costs.
Now, the chancellor herself seems to be turning her back on
him, an increasingly isolated figure, as September polls near.
Merkel's ambitious goal of weaning Germany off fossil fuels
and phasing out nuclear power is widely viewed as her most
significant domestic policy. Implementation is a mammoth task
and means taking decisions unpopular either with Germany's
powerful industry or its strong green lobby.
Altmaier, who had impressed Merkel in quashing turmoil in
her conservative party over euro zone bailouts, has become a
lightning rod for dissatisfaction over the costs of an energy
policy long central to her domestic agenda.
Merkel has maintained a high personal popularity rating, far
higher than her party's, and kept the peace in her centre-right
coalition; but in so doing she has made his job harder, staying
silent on some of his more controversial, but much-needed ideas
such as reining in subsidies for renewables.
"He's been remarkably active and good at focusing on the
message but he's had difficulty building the bridges he wanted
to. Not everybody is behind Peter Altmaier," said Miranda
Schreurs, member of a government environment advisory panel.
It is not for want of trying. Altmaier is an accomplished
social networker and lover of good German food, banging heads
together over home-made meals at his roomy flat in West Berlin.
"Food can open doors," the Environment Minister, who is
especially fond of the Saarland speciality of dumplings stuffed
with liver sausage, once said.
"The best ideas often emerge over a good meal."
Germany is seen by many around the world as a green energy
pioneer. Not known for its sunshine, it nonetheless hosts more
than a third of the world's photovoltaic capacity thanks to
generous subsidies.
Last year, some 22 percent of German power came from wind,
photovoltaic, biomass and other renewables. The aim is for 80
percent of German power to be generated from renewables by 2050.
'GREAT SHOW'
In a cabinet short on charisma, Altmaier, 54, stands out
with his easy manner and very publicly stated fondness for the
kitchen. He boasts a Twitter following of 41,000.
But for all his political astutness, enthusiasm and
diligence, critics point to a patchy track record.
Under his watch, German carbon dioxide emissions have risen
for the first time in more than two decades. He has cast doubt
on energy savings goals and stunned experts by saying the shift
to renewables may cost 1 trillion euros, far more than expected.
Merkel offered him little public support for ultimately
rejected plans to curb rises in household power bills and
withheld her blessing when he pressed EU proposals to prop up
the Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS), a tool to fight climate
change.
"'Interesting guy, great show, no results' is how I'd sum up
Altmaier's first year in office," said opposition Social
Democrat (SPD) environment expert Ulrich Kelber.
It was, Kelber said, not entirely his fault.
"His main task seems to be ...ensuring peace in Merkel's
(centre-right) coalition. Merkel hasn't helped him. She's silent
when it comes to decisions or coordination," he added.
Merkel's business-friendly Free Democrat (FDP) coalition
partners oppose much of Altmaier's vision. They seek a much
deeper reform of green subsidies than he has proposed.
Controlling as they do the Economy Ministry, the FDP shares
the energy portfolio and, accordingly, makes its views felt.
Scarcely a recipe for harmony.
The environment ministry declined to talk to Reuters for
this story but Altmaier said on Twitter his track record was
'super'.
He cited legislation on cuts to photovoltaic incentives,
shutting a nuclear waste storage site in northern Germany and
agreeing a framework for a search for a new nuclear dump.
"Many regulations, agreements with industry and associations
on the green economy, biodiversity, energy efficiency and saving
power. Most importantly, the environment and energy are once
again top of the agenda!" he wrote on Twitter.
'Top of the agenda' may be something of an exaggeration at a
time of economic uncertainty in Germany and across the eurozone.
"For many people the question is how much do I pay? That
could well be an issue in the election," said Schreurs.
Polls show that while a majority of Germans back the energy
shift, they don't want to pay for it. Last year a surcharge on
household power bills to pay for the switch to renewables rose
47 percent and it is set to jump again before the election -
something that may fall to Altmaier's cost.
DUMPLINGS
"Some people in the branch are very disappointed and say he
betrayed the cause," said Hermann Falk, head of the BEE group
for renewable energy, adding he would not go that far himself.
Altmaier's congenial manner makes him popular on chat shows
and he cuts a widely recognised figure on the political stage.
"He realised the energy switch is a wide-reaching topic,"
Falk told Reuters. "He has the chance to have an impact,
strengthen his own power base and make his career." .
However, Altmaier ranked only 14th among politicians in a
TNS poll in March which showed only 34 percent of Germans
thought he should have an important role in future. That,
though, in a party dominated by a chancellor who has brooked
little rivalry in the leadership.
People who know him say he would like to keep his job if as
expected Merkel is re-elected; even if the entertaining that
goes with it proves bad for his girth.
"I like to start with a healthy breakfast - blueberries and
yoghurt," he told Bild daily. "But in Berlin there's always the
temptation to grab a chocolate bar or sausage with curry sauce."