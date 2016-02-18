* Plan could cost German industry 760 mln euros/year-paper
BERLIN, Feb 18 Germany has firmly rejected
European Commission plans to make industrial firms generating
their own power pay a surcharge funding renewable energy,
according to an economy ministry paper seen by Reuters.
In unusually dramatic language, the ministry said the plans
could cost German industry 760 million euros ($845 million) per
year, even if they were only implemented in part.
"Burdening self-sufficient power generation with the
renewable energy levy would lead to massive inadvertent
structural disruption and further de-industrialisation," the
ministry said in the paper, which is due to be sent to Brussels
in the next few days.
The German economy ministry declined to comment on the
paper.
Until now, many companies -- especially those in
energy-intensive industries -- have been exempt from paying the
surcharge, which helps finance Germany's shift away from fossil
fuels and toward renewable sources of power known as the
"Energiewende".
In 2014, the European Commission concluded that waivers
granted to energy-intensive industry did not constitute unfair
competition. However, it only approved an exception for power
generated by industry up until 2017.
According to the paper, the EU is now demanding that firms'
own power plants pay at least 20 percent of the green surcharge
by 2019 at the latest, while new power plants should pay the
levy in full.
Now Brussels wants Germany to propose new rules on
electricity discounts for industrial firms, European Commission
Vice-President Maros Sefcovic said during a visit to Berlin on
Thursday.
"We'll then look very closely at the proposals," Sefcovic
said, adding that the Commission understood the importance of
the issue for Germany.
The ministry argues the surcharge would burden the most
efficient power plants and be counterproductive to climate
policy since most industrial firms generate power with so-called
"Combined Heat and Power" (CHP) plants and use both the
electricity and heat in their factories.
In addition, the privileges are legally permissible and do
not constitute state aid, the government said, while other
instruments to reduce the burden on industry are not practical.
The government also noted that Germany has comparably high
electricity costs.
"Burdening self-sufficient power generation would negatively
impact companies compared to competitors from outside of Europe
- for some massively so," it said in the paper.
Around a quarter of the total electricity consumed by German
industry is produced in its own power stations, especially in
the chemicals and steel industry.
