FRANKFURT Oct 15 Subsidies levied on German
consumers to support renewable power will rise by 47 percent
next year, putting pressure on Chancellor Angela Merkel's ruling
coalition to keep energy costs in check ahead of a federal
election next year.
Merkel's decision to abandon nuclear power following last
year's Fukushima disaster has led to a growing need for
alternative energy sources, causing higher charges that are
tagged on to consumers' energy bills.
Germany's surcharge for renewable energy will rise to 5.3
cents per kilowatt hour (kWh) in 2013 from 3.6 cents in 2012,
Germany's four leading high voltage network operators said on
Monday.
Opposition parties have accused the government of letting
private consumers bear the brunt, after it exempted
energy-intensive heavy industry from green energy and network
usage tariffs.
