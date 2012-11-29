* Industry paid if agrees to go without power in crises

* Plant operators must signal intended plant closures

FRANKFURT Nov 29 Germany's parliament is due to pass legislation on Thursday to help stabilise electricity transmission systems and prevent blackouts as the country moves towards relying on renewable energy and out of nuclear power.

The cabinet on Wednesday agreed changes to the energy law that require power generators to notify authorities of plant closures and payments to industrial consumers if they go without power.

A report this week warned the number of crises on the power networks has trebled, increasing the risk of leaving industry and households out of power in Europe's biggest economy.

Grids are overstretched after Germany shut down 40 percent of its nuclear capacity last year, leaving it increasingly reliant on volatile renewable power, which depends on weather patterns.

Under the proposals, the four main grid operators will agree with industrial consumers that power supply can be quickly disrupted in emergencies. Fees will be paid for the readiness of a company to comply, as well as loss of power, should the tight situation arise.

The additional capacity secured by this measure would total 3,000 megawatts (MW) - equivalent to three big coal-fired plants.

Companies such as aluminium smelters would get 20,000 euros ($25,820) a year per MW to agree to a potential switch-off and between 100 and 500 euros per megawatt hour (MWh) they forewent if the crisis situation actually materialised.

In a second measure, operators of power plants from 2013 must notify authorities one year in advance if they plan to shut installations.

Should the energy regulator declare such plants as "system relevant" it can demand they be kept open another five years.

Operators would only be paid for covering running costs but would be able to sell their power in the day-ahead market.

Revenues of thermal power stations, especially older gas-fired plants, have been hit by big renewable volumes making an increasing contribution to supply.

This reduces the amount of time a relatively inefficient plant might be operated. This is because green power is treated preferentially and must be marketed whenever it is produced.

Utilities such as E.ON have responded by abandoning thermal plant projects and idling capacity.

Earlier this month, E.ON said it would shelve 1,000 MW of capacity at Irsching 3 and Staudinger 4 and only run the two blocks as reserves.

The costs of the measures will have to be borne by consumers, as well as another move in Thursday's package - restricting financial liabilities that grid operators will have to pay if links to offshore wind power parks are delayed.

The energy regulator, meanwhile, has secured reserve capacity of 2,500 MW from old power stations for winter 2012/2013 that can be brought in to stabilise the system during shortfalls.

($1 = 0.7746 euros) (Reporting by Vera Eckert; editing by Mark Potter)