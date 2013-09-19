BERLIN, Sept 19 Germany's BDI industry
association has proposed a plan for a radical overhaul of
government policy on renewable energy after Sunday's elections,
including scrapping the feed-in-tariff system.
The BDI has long warned that high energy prices, caused
largely by the rising cost of incentives for green energy,
threaten industry's competitiveness.
Chancellor Angela Merkel, expected to win a third term in
the election although it is unclear who her coalition partner
will be, has promised to revamp the subsidy system but has said
she wants to keep some sort of incentives in place.
The reforms will be a top priority after the election.
"The discussion ... must focus on the question of how the
power market should be structured to limit the costs of the
expansion of renewable energy for consumers, to make possible
its integration into the market and to safeguard supply," the
BDI said in its paper, obtained by Reuters on Thursday.
Merkel's ambitious "green revolution" to wean Europe's
biggest economy off nuclear power and fossil fuel is widely seen
as her most significant domestic policy initiative. Around a
quarter of Germany's power already comes from green sources.
The feed-in tariffs, which offer producers a long-term
guaranteed price for the green power they inject into the grid,
have led to a renewables boom but also to higher energy prices
for consumers, who ultimately fund the subsidies.
The BDI proposed that only green technologies at an early
stage of their development be eligible to receive a premium over
the market price, implying that premium prices would be paid for
a much shorter period of time.
To ensure security of supply at least in the short term, the
BDI also suggested setting up a strategic reserve, which would
create production capacity via an auction.
(Reporting by Madeline Chambers; editing by Jane Baird)