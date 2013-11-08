BERLIN Nov 8 German Chancellor Angela Merkel's
conservatives and the centre-left Social Democrats have agreed
in coalition talks to put a moratorium on fracking for shale
gas, leading members of the two parties said on Friday.
Ute Vogt, a Social Democrat (SPD) leader on environment
issues in the talks, said that as a result fracking will not be
possible in Germany before it is clear that the technology is
safe. "We've agreed to a moratorium," she told reporters.
Shale gas fracking has so far been banned in Germany and the
stance of the potential new government reinforces prospects that
unconventional gas exploration will not be pursued in the
country.
Katherina Reiche, a leader in Merkel's Christian Democrats
(CDU), said the use of chemicals that could damage the
environment should be banned.
Hydraulic fracturing, known as fracking, which involves
pumping water and chemicals at high pressure thousands of metres
below the ground to release gas from shale, has created an
energy boom in the United States.
But it is criticised by environmentalists, who warn of
potential seismic effects and water pollution. Opinion is split
on whether to embrace it as a path to cheaper energy.
Due to environmental concerns, the previous centre-right
German government made up of Merkel's conservatives and the
defeated pro-business Free Democrats had suspended plans to
regulate fracking until after September's election.
Merkel's government had drawn up legislation laying out
conditions for exploration and imposing restrictions on where
drilling could take place, but that was put on
hold.
If the moratorium is put in place, Germany will join
countries including France in turning its back on the
technology.
The government's stance determines whether oil and gas
companies such as ExxonMobil and Wintershall
get a chance to assess the potential of shale gas in Germany,
which in the long run could use the resource to lower its
dependency on gas imports that come mainly from Russia.