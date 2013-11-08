* Conservatives and SPD say coalition would put moratorium
on fracking
* They propose cut in feed-in tariffs for some wind output
* To examine current exemptions from renewable energy
surcharge
By Markus Wacket and Hans-Edzard Busemann
BERLIN, Nov 8 German Chancellor Angela Merkel's
conservatives and the Social Democrats (SPD) agreed to retain a
moratorium on fracking for gas and cut incentives for wind power
in areas where it is abundant, if they form a new coalition
government.
Merkel's Christian Democrats (CDU) and its Bavarian sister
party, the Christian Social Union (CSU), emerged as the largest
force from the Sept. 22 election but they need a partner.
They are making progress in talks with the centre-left SPD
to form a government later this month and Friday's agreements on
energy policy added to the momentum.
Leaders of the two sides told journalists in Berlin they had
agreed to put a moratorium on hydraulic fracturing, or fracking,
for shale gas.
Ute Vogt, an SPD leader on environment issues in the talks,
said that as a result fracking will not be possible in Germany
before it is clear that the technology is safe.
"We've agreed to a moratorium," she told reporters.
Shale gas fracking has so far been banned in Germany and the
stance of the potential new government reinforces prospects that
unconventional gas exploration will not be pursued in the
country. The next election is not due until 2017.
Fracking, which involves pumping water and chemicals at high
pressure thousands of metres below ground to release gas from
shale, has created an energy boom in the United States.
But it is criticised by environmentalists, who warn of
potential seismic effects and water pollution. Opinion is split
on whether to embrace it as a path to cheaper energy.
Katherina Reiche, a leader in Merkel's CDU, said the use of
chemicals that could damage the environment should be banned.
Due to environmental concerns, the previous centre-right
German government made up of Merkel's conservatives and the
defeated pro-business Free Democrats had suspended plans to
regulate fracking until after September's election.
The Free Democrats (FDP), the German party that championed
fracking, fell out of government and were even ejected from
parliament after falling below the five percent threshold.
Merkel's government had drawn up legislation laying out
conditions for exploration and imposing restrictions on where
drilling could take place, but it was put on
hold.
If the moratorium is put in place, Germany will join
countries including France in deciding against the technology.
The government's stance determines whether oil and gas
companies such as ExxonMobil and Wintershall
get a chance to assess the potential of shale gas in Germany,
which in the long run could use the resource to lower its
dependency on gas imports that come mainly from Russia.
CUT IN FEED IN TARIFFS FOR SOME WIND
In a separate development, the conservatives and SPD agreed
to slash feed-in tariffs (FIT) - the higher prices paid by
consumers for renewable energy - for wind power in many regions
where its production is high, according to a draft agreement.
The draft, obtained by Reuters, says there will be no
changes to the FIT support for photovoltaic power production.
The changes in FIT, the lifeblood for renewable energy until
prices fall to market levels, will affect only new plants.
It said the proposed coalition would examine the exemptions
that about 2,000 companies now receive from the renewable energy
surcharge, and which has been widely criticised.
Germany is a world leader in renewable energy, currently
getting about 25 percent of its electricity from sources such as
wind and solar power. The new government wants to reform the
Renewable Energy Act (EEG) fuelling the boom.
Even though the FIT has fallen sharply in recent years,
consumers and many small companies pay a premium for renewable
energy. That renewable surcharge has been rising in recent
years, causing concern among consumers and the government, which
wants to slow further rises by removing the exemptions from some
companies.
The draft agreement said that the government would aim to
limit the growth of renewable energy to keep costs from rising.
"To reach that aim we will set binding expansion corridors
for the EEG and steer the expansion," the draft agreement said.
The coalition's goal is to achieve a renewable energy share
of between 35 and 40 percent - the government target for 2020.
The areas where wind is especially powerful, in particular
along the North Sea and Baltic Sea coastlines, will be most
affected by the FIT reductions.
"The support levels will be reduced considerably in regions
where wind energy production is strongest in order to reduce the
excessive support," the agreement said.
The previous government's goal of having 10 gigawatt of
off-shore wind energy capacity by 2020 was reduced to 6.5 GW in
the agreement between the potential coalition partners.