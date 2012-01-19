* Uncertainty hampers investment in grids, power plants
* Consistent legislation is needed to integrate renewables
By Vera Eckert and Christoph Steitz
BERLIN, Jan 19 Having signalled that
Germany is getting out of nuclear, the government needs to map
out further steps to make the switch work, energy executives
said on Thursday.
"The energy shift is a political decision without a
technical concept behind it," said Stephan Reimelt, chief
executive of GE Energy Germany. "I am very worried about time
running out."
Germany last summer launched legislation to speed
up its exit from nuclear and to 'green' its energy industry.
Once all 17 nuclear plants are switched off by 2022, a key
challenge lies in how to replace the lost supply of inexpensive
round-the-clock electricity with renewable power, which is
unpredictable in its nature.
Economy Minister Philipp Roesler, who joined energy
executives at the Handelsblatt Energiewirtschaft annual
conference in Berlin this week, said the energy shift was a task
to be shared by government and industry.
"But when there's a plan, it is not the job of the
government to start building, it is the job of the free
economy," Roesler said.
Yet industry leaders say there needs to be more incentive to
invest in flexible gas-fired power plants for supply when
weather is unfavourable for wind or solar or for when industry
and consumers need peaktime power, for example.
INVESTMENT CASE
Germany's decision to move away from atomic power followed
last March's disaster at Japan's Fukushima nuclear plant. It
undermined utility earnings, annoyed power suppliers in
neighbouring countries and left investors uncertain about the
future.
Industry concerns include run-away subsidies in new niches
like solar power, failing traditional utility business models
and a perceived rift between the environment and economy
ministers over who runs the show.
"Nobody knows what the future energy mix is meant to look
like in detail," said Serge Colle, managing director energy and
utilities at consultancy Accenture's German unit.
"It is the policymakers' task to define concrete targets and
create the conditions so that investments, especially in
baseload supply, add up."
Danish utility Dong last year bought a site for
a possible gas plant in Ludwigsau, Germany, but CEO Anders
Eldrup said this would only happen if there was "a clear and
convincing business case".
One solution would be capacity payments which would
guarantee operators earnings for providing back-up power in
standby mode, Eldrup said.
Priority must also be given to the revamp of the network
infrastructure to carry green power to consumers.
RWE Chief Executive Juergen Grossmann said more
money was needed in high voltage power lines across the region
where progress has lagged due to unclear legislation and
citizens' opposition.
Many energy executives are angry that billions of euros are
being poured into subsidising renewables to create a
decentralised power generation structure instead of funding the
infrastructure.
Claus Sauter, chief executive of German biofuel company
Verbio, suggested that German state bank KfW could
provide part of the investment necessary to make the energy
shift work.
"The state needs to take some risk here," he said.
Yet Germany's leading utilities, RWE, E.ON, EnBW
and Vattenfall Europe, should retain a big
role in leading the transformation, Accenture's Colle said.
"They have critical size to organise the (new) aggregation
and allocation in power supply, promote innovation and set new
technological standards." he said.
"Those are three points that will be decisive for the
strategy shift to succeed."
(Additional reporting by Tom Kaeckenhoff; editing by Jason
Neely)