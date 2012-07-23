FRANKFURT, July 23 Units of E.ON and RWE are among 54 German utility companies set to raise retail gas prices between July and October by an average 6.6 percent, internet portal Toptarif said on Monday.

The price hikes will hit six million households that heat or cook with gas, said Toptarif, one of a range of web-based portals that invite prices comparisons and advocate supplier switching.

"A (typical) household bill for use of 20,000 kilowatt hours a year will rise by 90 euros ($110) per year on average," it said in a press statement.

Suppliers are citing high crude oil prices early in 2012 as one reason for retail prices to go up.

Many gas procurement contracts in continental Europe are still index-linked to oil. This means that utilities pass on high purchasing prices with a time lag of around six months.

Among the 54 firms listed were three RWE regional energy distribution units and five of seven E.ON regional subsidiaries, which will hike their prices by 5.7 percent from Sept. 1.

For example, E.ON Hanse customers in Hamburg will pay 83 euros or 6.3 percent more a year at 1,404 euros from September.

The German retail market encompasses 770 firms. ($1 = 0.8219 euros) (Reporting by Vera Eckert; editing by James Jukwey)