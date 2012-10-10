BERLIN Oct 10 Germany's surcharge for renewable energy will rise to 5.3 cents per kilowatt hour in 2013 from 3.6 cents, a government source told Reuters on Wednesday.

The increase reflects the fact that increasing amounts of electricity are generated from renewable sources and that this power is bought from producers at guaranteed prices above market rates.

The surcharge covers the difference between the two and is paid by consumers. (Reporting by Berlin bureau)