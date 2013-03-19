BERLIN, March 19 German government talks to introduce a brake on rising energy prices with a 3-billion euro a year contribution from industry, the renewable sector and taxpayers are on the verge collapse, government and opposition sources said on Tuesday.

A surge in prices has accompanied a boom in renewable energy in Germany, a world leader that derives a quarter of its electricity from renewables. Rising prices have turned into a major political issue ahead of September's election.

Chancellor Angela Merkel wants to reassure voters she is trying to curb the rises but needs support from the centre-left opposition, which controls the upper house of parliament, or the states chamber, for such an agreement.

Merkel and her Environment Minister Peter Altmaier hoped to have a deal in place by Thursday, when they meet state leaders.

"There won't be an agreement in the foreseeable future," said a participant in talks trying to find a way to cap an energy price surcharge on consumers. "It's highly unlikely we'll have a solution by Thursday."

Steep rises in power prices have been caused in part by subsidies for renewable energy. Those subsidies are passed on to households via a surcharge.

Waivers for power-intensive companies have also been blamed for the sharp rise in the surcharge in recent years.

Altmaier had also wanted to include contributions of 300 million euros from owners of existing renewable power plants, a proposal that drew sharp criticism from the opposition. Until now, Germany protected existing investments with grandfather clauses from any reductions in the feed-in tariffs.

That proposal was dropped by the government in an attempt to gain support from the centre-left opposition. "The previous legal assurances for tariffs made for existing plants will not be reduced retroactively," reads the paper seen by Reuters.

Officials from both the government and opposition-led states blamed each other for the failure to reach an agreement after it had appeared earlier on Tuesday that a breakthrough was within reach, with the renewable energy sector contributing 600 million euros towards the 3-billion euro amount.

Government officials blamed a difference of opinion between the SPD and the Greens for the failure to reach an agreement.

The aim of the "brake" on rising energy prices is to limit the renewable energy surcharge that energy consumers pay to 5.3 cents per kilowatt hour. That rose from 3.6 cents in 2013.

According to documents seen by Reuters, the government wants the renewable energy sector to come up with 600 million euros to keep the surcharge steady despite a further expansion of renewable energy power plants, while the SPD and Greens want the sector to come up with 200 million euros.

The government wants German industry to contribute 700 million euros.

The SPD and Greens want the government to reduce a power tax by 25 percent, which would relieve consumers of about 1.6 billion euros per year in energy costs. The Finance Ministry is expected to be strictly opposed to that. (Reporting By Markus Wacket; writing by Erik Kirschbaum)