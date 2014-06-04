* Official says ministry near choosing capacity mechanism
* Utilities want support for keeping capacity online
BERLIN, June 4 Germany will soon develop plans
on how to keep loss-making conventional power plants open, a
senior energy ministry official said on Wednesday, a policy
utilities have pushed for as Europe's biggest economy expands
green energy.
In one of the clearest signals yet that Berlin is committed
to such a move, Uwe Beckmeyer, parliamentary state secretary in
the economy and energy ministry, said Germany would have to
explain how it would develop a so-called "capacity mechanism".
Under such a mechanism, the government would raise funds to
pay operators such as RWE AG and E.ON SE to
keep open conventional power plants, many of which are
loss-making.
The government wants utilities to keep gas- and coal-fired
plants open to ensure a constant supply of power when there is a
lull in wind or solar energy, which can fluctuate sharply.
