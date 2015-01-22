FRANKFURT, Jan 22 Germany's energy industry met in Berlin for the annual Handelsblatt conference from Jan. 20-22. Following are stories from the event, which brought together politicians and industry representatives to discuss the country's shift to renewables and exit from nuclear power. (Click on codes in brackets to open stories): CONFERENCE COVER > EXCLUSIVE- RWE mulls sales of power plants > Shale questions hinder German gas output > E.ON CEO says Europe will get capacity markets > TenneT says line delays could hamper transition > RWE has no plans for E.ON-style break-up RECENT GERMAN ENERGY FILE > Public may share German nuclear afterlife costs > Germany's Gabriel against aid for power plants > Power, gas trading on German EEX up in 2014 > EPEX SPOT power bourse upped volume in 2014 > German household power most expensive in Europe > Little relief seen for Europe power price curve > Vattenfall pursues German lignite asset sale > BASF, Gazprom cancel gas asset swap plan > RWE to close gas unit sale to Russian tycoon > German offshore wind capacity up in 2014 > E.ON sells most of Italy business to Czech EPH > Debt-laden RWE cuts spend on renewables > EnBW sells offshore wind stake to Macquarie CHARTS, GRAPHS > European power, gas, coal price decline link.reuters.com/wyc83w > German nuclear exit schedule link.reuters.com/syz93s (Editing by Jason Neely)