FRANKFURT Aug 8 German state development bank
KfW plans to put up about 100 billion euros ($123.6
billion) to help finance the planned shift to renewable energy
in Europe's biggest power market, it said on Wednesday.
Chancellor Angela Merkel is struggling to implement the
green revolution she announced last year, under which Germany
will exit nuclear power by 2022 and shift to renewables.
Problems include opposition from industry, ministerial
infighting and high investment costs, especially in offshore
wind.
The KfW has long been mentioned as a possible source of
credit for the huge upfront costs related to offshore wind.
"We are planning to make available total loans of over 100
billion euros for renewable energy and energy efficiency," KfW
head Ulrich Schroeder told reporters at an event in Frankfurt.
"With the implementation of the once-in-a-century energy
revolution, the KfW public development bank sees itself as being
responsible."
In the first six months of the year, KfW granted credit of
over 12.1 billion euros for environmental projects, and it plans
to lend roughly the same amount again in the second half.
Schroeder said the majority of funding had gone to
small-scale initiatives rather than big projects such as
offshore wind parks, however, and that might change.
"The KfW is involved in discussions about improving the
financing situation for grid connections to offshore and the
expansion of the grid," he said.
Expanding and upgrading the power grid, just one part of the
overall plan, will require 30 billion euros in investment over
the next 10 years, network operators say.
Germany aims to boost renewable energy so that it accounts
for at least 35 percent of power generation by 2020 and 80
percent by 2050, up from about 25 percent now.
Wind power is supposed to supply the bulk of that, but there
have been major delays to offshore wind parks, casting doubt
over plans to install 10,000 MW of offshore capacity by 2020.
Grid operators object to plans that would force them to
compensate wind park operators if power lines break down, making
them reluctant to build connections to the offshore turbines.
This has deterred potential offshore investors, who argue
they have no guarantee they will be able to sell their power.
In Berlin, Economy Minister Philipp Roesler said an
agreement on the question of liability for offshore wind
turbines was imminent, which would clear the way for much-needed
investment.
Roesler said he had agreed on the main points with
representatives from German states involved and with grid
operators after talks in the capital on Wednesday.
"We must improve the conditions for investment in offshore
wind energy. The question of liability is especially important,
and the government will present a solution this summer,"
Roesler said, adding that liability would be shared between grid
operators and the companies that run the wind parks.
This will open the way to billions of investment in offshore
wind, he said.
($1 = 0.8093 euros)
(Reporting by Alexander Huebner in Frankfurt and Gernot Heller
in Berlin; Writing by Madeline Chambers in Berlin, editing by
Jane Baird)