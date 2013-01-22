BERLIN Jan 22 No master plan is needed for
Germany's titanic effort to exit nuclear power by 2022, while
taking a step-by-step approach will be more useful, Economy
Minister Philipp Roesler said on Tuesday.
Companies and investors have called for a full blueprint on
how Germany, Europe's biggest economy, aims to accomplish the
shift away from nuclear to alternative energy sources, a
decision taken after Japan's Fukushima nuclear disaster in 2011.
The costs of the energy shift, estimated at a staggering 550
billion euros ($732 billion), in particular have led potential
investors to ask for advanced regulation to better evaluate
their risks.
"A plan drawn up today until 2022 will not work. Those
planned economies that are not functioning have five-year plans,
and to draw up a 10-year plan would be presumptuous," Roesler
said at the annual Handelsblatt Energy conference.
Roesler said that all measures needed to be intertwined,
pointing to laws to promote renewable energy and network
expansion, but he favoured a step-by-step approach to maintain
flexibility.
He confirmed that the government aims to present a
wide-ranging review of the renewable energy act, which through
its lavish subsidies has made Germany the world's No.1 solar
market but is now burdening consumers with higher power bills.
"Renewables were a niche sector when the law was created.
But now we're no longer talking about a niche," said Roesler,
who spoke with confidence following a state election on Sunday
in which his pro-business Free Democrats (FDP) party fared
better than expected.
The total bill for supporting renewable energy rose to 20
billion euros in 2012 from 17.1 billion in 2011, with solar
power costing over half the total while accounting for less than
5 percent of the country's energy mix.
"You need to create a more efficient law to boost
renewables," Roesler said.
($1 = 0.7510 euros)
(Reporting by Christoph Steitz and Vera Eckert; editing by Jane
Baird)