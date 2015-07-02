BERLIN, July 2 German Economy Minister Sigmar
Gabriel said on Thursday the leaders of Chancellor Angela
Merkel's ruling coalition agreed in overnight talks that
taxpayers should not end up paying for provisions for the costs
of the country's nuclear phaseout.
"We agreed that we want to ensure - a bit like parents being
responsible for their children - that a situation doesn't arise
where, due to changes within companies, taxpayers have to pay
for the provisions," Gabriel said.
He gave no further details on that or on other agreements,
already announced, on shutting down coal-fired plants to meet
Reporting by Madeline Chambers