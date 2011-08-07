FRANKFURT Aug 7 German utility group E.ON reported in a statement that its Brokdorf nuclear plant was taken off the power grid automatically on Sunday morning for reasons that are being currently investigated.

A pressurized-water reactor built in 1986 with a gross installed capacity of over 1,400 megawatts of electrical output, Brokdorf is eventually due to be taken offline permanently by the end of 2021 as part of Germany's phase-out of nuclear power. (Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner; Editing by Mike Nesbit)