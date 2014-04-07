FRANKFURT, April 7 The table below details the building plans of Germany's power plant operators based on information gathered by industry association BDEW and presented at the annual Hanover industrial fair on Monday. BDEW said 74 units representing 38,000 megawatts (MW) of output could be built. The economic viability of 32 units is in question due to the current market environment and uncertainty over government policy, BDEW said. Currently, three projects that have been completed are being test-run. Some 15 are under construction and 25 have obtained approval. Approval is being sought for another 16. There are also plans for another 6 that are not yet concrete. The table shows projects above 200 MW, including large-scale wind farms in the North Sea and Baltic Sea. Smaller wind, gas, biomass, solar, run-of-river and waste projects typically with an output of 30 to 150 MW are not listed here. PROJECTS PLANNED UP TO 2020 OPERATOR LOCATION FUEL SOURCE CAPACITY (MW) EXPECTED START DATE RWE Power + local firms Hamm D/E hard coal 1,528 2014* EnBW Karlsruhe RDK 8 hard coal 874 2014* GDF SUEZ/BKW FMB Wilhelmshaven hard coal 800 2014* Vattenfall Europe Hamburg-Moorburg hard coal 1,640 2014** SWB Bremen Gemeinschaftskraftwerk and others Bremen-Mittelsbueren gas 445 2014** Heag/Munich utility/Axpo/HSE and others Global Techl1 offshore wind 400 2014** Vattenfall/Munich Dan Tysk offshore wind 288 2014** WindMW Meerwind Sued/Ost offshore wind 288 2014** Trianel Borkum West 2 offshore wind 200 2014** EnBW Baltic 2 offshore wind 288 2014/15** GKM Mannheim block 9 hard coal 911 2015** Dong Energy Borkum Riffgrund 1 offshore wind 312 2015** RWE Innogy Nordsee Ost offshore wind 295 2015** E.ON Clim & Ren Amrumbank West offshore wind 288 2015** Wpd Butendiek offshore wind 288 2015** Duesseldorf utility Lausward/Fortuna gas 595 2016** RheinEnergie Cologne-Niehl 3 gas 450 2016** E.ON Datteln 4 hardd coal 1,052 ** legal quarrel Vattenfall Lichterfelde A Berlin gas 300 2016*** Dong Energy Gode Wind 1 offshore wind 332 2016*** Vattenfall Sandbank 24 offshore wind 576 2016*** Dong Energy Gode Wind 2 offshore wind 252 2016*** Vattenfall Wedel gas 300 2017*** Iberdrola Wikinger offshore wind 350 2017*** OMV Power Intnl Burghausen gas 850 2017/19*** EnBW Karlsruhe RDK 6S gas 465 no date*** WPD Kaika offshore wind max 850 no date*** Vattenfall Klingenberg/Berlin gas 300 2020*** Vattenfall Marzahn/Berlin gas 300 2020*** E.ON Clim & Ren Arkonabecken Suedost offshore wind 480 no date*** E.ON Clim & Ren Delta Nordsee offshore wind 480 no date*** Windreich MEG 1 offshore wind 400 no date*** BARD Engineering Veja Mate offshore wind 400 no date*** RWE Innogy Nordsee One offshore wind 324 no date*** RWE Innogy Innogy Nordsee 2 offshore wind ca. 360 no date*** RWE Innogy Innogy Nordsee 3 offshore wind ca. 300 no date*** Dong Energy Borkum Riffgrund 2 offshore wind 350 no date*** WindMW Noerdlicher Grund offshore wind 320 no date*** Dong Gode Wind 03 offshore wind ca. 300 no date*** Windreich Deutsche Bucht offshore wind 218 no date*** Trianel Borkum West 2 offshore wind 200 no date*** EnBW He dreiht offshore wind no entry no date*** EnBW Hohe See offshore wind no entry no date*** Repower Leverkusen gas ca. 550 2015**** Jochenstein Jochenstein/Riedl pumped storage 300 2018**** Mainz utility Heimbach pumped storage 300 2019**** Trianel Krefeld/Uerdingen gas 1,200 2019/20**** Trier utility Schweich pumped storage 300 2019/20**** Mibrag Profen brown coal 660 2020**** Trianel Nethe/Hoexter pumped storage 390 2022**** RWE BoAplus Niederaussem brown coal 1,100 no date**** GETEC Buetter/Bayer Park hard coal 800 no date**** Dow Chemicals Stade hard coal/biomass 840 no date**** EWN Lubmin gas 1,800 no date**** RWE Power Gersteinwerk Werne gas max. 1,300 no date**** Dong Mecklar-Marbach gas 1,100 no date**** EDF Deutschland Premnitz gas 400 no date**** Schluchseewerke Atdorf pumped storage 1,400 no date**** Kiel utility Kiel gas 200 2016**** AT TENTATIVE PLANNING STAGE Ulm utility Leipheim airport gas 1,200 2018 Trianel Karlsruhe/Oberrhein gas max. 1,200 post-2020 Trianel Gotha/Schmalwasser pumped storage ca. 1,000 post-2025 Mainz utility KMW Mainz gas no details no date Energieallianz Bayern Jochberg/Walchensee pumped storage 700 no date EnBW Forbach (extension) pumped storage max. 200 no date * test operations ** under construction *** approval obtained **** approval being sought (Reporting by Vera Eckert; editing by Jason Neely)