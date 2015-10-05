BERLIN Oct 5 The German government said on
Monday the increased usage of underground cabling to avoid local
protests against new power lines would cost up to eight billion
euros.
The grid expansion is an important pillar of Chancellor
Angela Merkel's "Energiewende" or shift from nuclear power and
fossil fuels towards renewable energy sources.
The net operators say more power lines are needed to carry
green energy from the breezy north to the country's industrial
south where several nuclear power plants will be switched off.
But since the federal network agency presented a master plan
to build three high-voltage direct-current transmission lines,
protest groups have formed across the country.
The conflict escalated when Bavarian premier Horst Seehofer,
head of Merkel's sister party the Christian Social Union (CSU),
bowed to public concern and publicly revoked his support for the
grid expansion.
In July, Merkel's coalition settled the dispute by agreeing
that net operators should modernise existing pylons and use
underground cabling in as many areas as possible.
This approach would lead to additional costs of three to
eight billions euros, the economy ministry has now said, giving
figures for the project for the first time.
The costs for building and operating the electricity grid
are normally passed on to consumers in Germany.
At the same time, the agreed underground cabling could lower
overall costs in the medium-term by reducing local protests and
speeding up construction of the power lines, the ministry added.
(Reporting by Markus Wacket and Michael Nienaber, editing by
David Evans)