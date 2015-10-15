* Fee for green energy expansion goes up 3 pct
* Households likely to face higher bills next year
* Government reforms had aimed at lowering fee
(Adds detail, context, impact)
FRANKFURT, Oct 15 A surcharge levied on German
consumers to support renewable power will rise 3 percent next
year, despite government efforts to scale back support for green
power, a statement from the country's network operators (TSOs)
showed on Thursday.
The surcharge under the renewable energy act (EEG) will be
6.354 euro cents per kilowatt hour (kWh), up from 6.170 cents
this year, it said.
Sources told Reuters last week that the fee, which is added
to consumers' bills, would rise by this amount and a leading
green energy group had also anticipated higher costs.
It had fallen this year for the first time since it was
introduced in 2000.
The fee represents the biggest single item to finance
Germany's "Energiewende" policy, amounting to a total 22.3
billion euros ($25.49 billion) in 2014, according to the TSOs.
Its growing size has created concern, leading to reforms to
the system of rewarding green energy with above-market payments
last year. These curbed incentives and set caps on green energy
expansion, also mandating that it must be better integrated into
the wholesale electricity market.
The TSOs, which are supervised by the energy regulator, the
Bundesnetzagentur, cited the following factors:
Germany is adding more wind power capacity both offshore and
onshore as well as biomass, which means more money is paid out
under the EEG act..
Also, the gap between guaranteed EEG prices and wholesale
market prices obtained by mainly thermal power plants on energy
bourse EEX has risen because prices have fallen sharply amid a
fuels markets slump. They are currently at 12-year lows.
The EEG provides for the difference between EEG support and
market prices to help young technologies such as wind turbines
and solar panels compete with conventional energy.
The real eventual cost of the surcharge depends on weather
patterns -- which rule how much renewable energy is produced and
entitled to support from the EEG account only once it is fed
into the grid.
A household using 3,500 kWh per year would have to pay
222.39 euros towards the EEG alone in 2016, 3 percent more than
this year, retail portal Toptarif said.
The four high voltage network operators are utility EnBW's
TransnetBW as well as 50Hertz, the former grid unit of
Vattenfall Europe, TenneT, formerly belonging to E.ON
, and Amprion, where former full owner RWE
maintains a minority stake.
($1 = 0.8747 euros)
(Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by Christoph Steitz/Jeremy
Gaunt)