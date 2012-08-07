* No money set aside to construct smart grids, poll finds
* These are needed for system integration of green power
* Companies also unwilling to build back-up power plants
By Vera Eckert
FRANKFURT, Aug 7 German energy utilities have
adopted a half-hearted approach to investment in power grid
enhancement despite paying lip service to its necessity in the
country's intended strategy change, a consultant's study showed
on Tuesday.
Rising power influx from solar panels and wind turbines in
the future - as Germany expands the sector dramatically and
ditches nuclear energy - needs matching by the development of
intelligent distribution at local level, known as smart grids.
Their job would be to integrate the arrival of green power
from remote regions as well as feed back locally-produced power.
Local utility association VKU has estimated that the
additional cost of information technology for the task could run
into 7 billion euros ($8.7 billion) up to 2030.
Steria Mummert Consulting polled 100 decision-makers in
local utility firms on business plans to 2014 to find that while
three quarters were ready to build up their renewable power
generation, only half wanted to spend any money on smart grids.
"The contradiction can be explained with the lack of
specific support from policymakers for smart grid investments,
which means they have to be funded from existing cash flows,"
said Norbert Neumann, energy expert at Steria.
"There is a dearth of political models to create relevant
incentives," he added.
Another reason for caution among those questioned was that
there will already be higher costs to be factored in for the
newbuild of thousands of kilometres of new electricity lines by
2022, to carry more green power across the country.
The government presented a 32 billion euros ($39.7
billion)bill in May for building new high voltage networks and
upgrading existing ones.
These costs will have to be recovered from higher network
charges which will apply to all power consumers, including
utilities.
Lumbered with these bills, especially small utility players
will be loath to pay more upfront for smarter networks as well,
Steria concluded.
The study also showed that only 30 percent of companies
planned to spend money over the next three years on conventional
capacity such as gas-to-power, which is badly needed as a
back-up for volatile renewable supply.
They cited their unprofitability and lack of incentives.
More burdens than those already created by the energy
transformation were expected from a wider shake-up of EU energy
market regulations, where according to Steria only half of
companies were so far planning internal activities to prepare
for their implementation.
($1 = 0.8056 euros)
(Reporting by Vera Eckert; editing by Keiron Henderson)