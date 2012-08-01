* Big industry to preserve energy tax savings

* Must raise efficiency in return

BERLIN Aug 1 The German government will exempt heavy industry from an environmental tax in exchange for guarantees that firms boost their energy efficiency, it said on Wednesday after months of lobbying from the powerful sector.

Some 25,000 companies in Europe's biggest economy will continue to benefit from the exemption, which was due to expire at the end of the year, saving them a total of 2.3 billion euros ($2.83 billion) per year until 2022, said the draft law.

Energy - intensive manufacturing firms are a pillar of the German economy, and the exemptions from additional electricity and gas charges, follow intense pressure from industry which argue paying extra taxes would damage their competitive edge.

"This above all helps to strengthen Germany as a place for industry," said Economy Minister Philipp Roesler, head of the pro-business Free Democrats (FDP) who share power in conservative Chancellor Angela Merkel's centre-right coalition.

Within the total, there are 7,000 big companies which include the likes of steelmaker ThyssenKrupp, copper smelter Aurubis and carmakers such as Daimler and Volkswagen as well as 18,000 small and medium-sized businesses.

But Roesler also made clear that there was a tradeoff - companies would have to make investments to boost energy efficiency by 1.3 percent per year until 2016.

The EU Commission had signalled that it would only allow an extension of the tax exemption if strict conditions were attached, otherwise the move could be seen as illegal state aid.

Companies must also show they have increased energy efficiency by 1.35 percent per year in 2016. Efficiency improvements from 2017 will be decided nearer the time.

Germany's BDI industry association said the agreed goals were ambitious.

"However, the necessary security for planning and legal purposes is guaranteed for energy-intensive companies in Germany," said BDI managing director Markus Kerber.

Opposition parties accused the government of caving in to pressure from industry and said taxpayers would now pay the price for the government's planned switch to renewable energy away from nuclear.

"The coalition is preventing a fair distribution of the costs of the switch to renewable energy because the bill is too often passed on from companies to the taxpayer," said opposition Social Democrat environment spokesman Matthias Miersch.

The provision moves the bulk of taxes and charges related to energy that the big companies save on to Germany's households. ($1 = 0.8120 euros) (Reporting by Madeline Chambers; additional reporting by Markus Wacket, Gernot Heller and Vera Eckert; editing by James Jukwey)