BERLIN Aug 1 The German government will exempt
heavy industry from an environmental tax in exchange for
guarantees that firms boost their energy efficiency, it said on
Wednesday after months of lobbying from the powerful sector.
Some 25,000 companies in Europe's biggest economy will
continue to benefit from the exemption, which was due to expire
at the end of the year, saving them a total of 2.3 billion euros
($2.83 billion) per year until 2022, said the draft law.
Energy - intensive manufacturing firms are a pillar of the
German economy, and the exemptions from additional electricity
and gas charges, follow intense pressure from industry which
argue paying extra taxes would damage their competitive edge.
"This above all helps to strengthen Germany as a place for
industry," said Economy Minister Philipp Roesler, head of the
pro-business Free Democrats (FDP) who share power in
conservative Chancellor Angela Merkel's centre-right coalition.
Within the total, there are 7,000 big companies which
include the likes of steelmaker ThyssenKrupp, copper smelter
Aurubis and carmakers such as Daimler and Volkswagen as well as
18,000 small and medium-sized businesses.
But Roesler also made clear that there was a tradeoff -
companies would have to make investments to boost energy
efficiency by 1.3 percent per year until 2016.
The EU Commission had signalled that it would only allow an
extension of the tax exemption if strict conditions were
attached, otherwise the move could be seen as illegal state aid.
Companies must also show they have increased energy
efficiency by 1.35 percent per year in 2016. Efficiency
improvements from 2017 will be decided nearer the time.
Germany's BDI industry association said the agreed goals
were ambitious.
"However, the necessary security for planning and legal
purposes is guaranteed for energy-intensive companies in
Germany," said BDI managing director Markus Kerber.
Opposition parties accused the government of caving in to
pressure from industry and said taxpayers would now pay the
price for the government's planned switch to renewable energy
away from nuclear.
"The coalition is preventing a fair distribution of the
costs of the switch to renewable energy because the bill is too
often passed on from companies to the taxpayer," said opposition
Social Democrat environment spokesman Matthias Miersch.
The provision moves the bulk of taxes and charges related to
energy that the big companies save on to Germany's households.
