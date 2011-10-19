* Nuclear output losses result in higher costs for users

* Grid infrequencies, even if small, matter most to industry

* VIK group members might agree to curb usage in return for cash

FRANKFURT, Oct 19 Germany's big electricity consumers said on Wednesday they expected their power bills to rise by an average 9 percent for 2012, burdening industry amid a weakening economy and rising finance costs.

"Due to the loss of production from eight nuclear plants the supply of power will become tighter," said VIK, their interest group, in a statement issued at its annual press conference.

"This will result in price hikes and on top of that, the network stability and quality of supply will decrease," said Essen-based VIK, which held the event in the capital Berlin.

Germany shut down its nuclear capacity in the summer, switching off the seven oldest blocks plus Vattenfall's Kruemmel permanently after the Japanese nuclear crisis in March triggered a debate on safety concerns.

Policymakers agreed to leave the 8,821 MW represented by the eight blocks offline when a three-month safety moratorium, imposed in March, expired at the end of June.

Wholesale power prices for next year rose by 10 percent in March and April in a knee-jerk reaction to the moves, and still are 4.2 percent above pre-Fukushima, Reuters data shows.

VIK chairman Volker Schwich said as a result some industrial buyers may be lumbered with big price additions.

He also said that network frequency changes have become more evident since the withdrawal of the huge nuclear facilities, which had ensured stability. This could hit sensitive industrial production, even if it is not noticeable by household customers.

"It's not about a candle-lit dinner but complex production processes whose stability, long before a publicly noticeable network black-out, can be threatened," he said.

VIK will gather data on what sort of damage can arise from what it has labelled insufficient power quality, he said. He said this was unacceptable for an export nation.

Another VIK initiative is to try and secure a commitment member companies to offer reducing consumption should public grids become strained in emergency situations. But Schwich said the value of such action needed promises of lucrative rewards.

VIK represents firms consuming 80 percent of the German produced power that is destined for industry, which amounted to 243 billion kilowatt hours out of a total 530 billion kWh produced in 2010.

Among them are leading aluminium, chemicals, glass, paper, steel and cement makers in Europe's biggest economy. (Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by Alison Birrane)