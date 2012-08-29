BERLIN Aug 29 German Chancellor Angela Merkel's
cabinet approved a draft law on Wednesday to help the expansion
of offshore windparks, a crucial part of the country's planned
shift to green energy from nuclear, a government source told
Reuters.
While Germany is making headway with its renewables targets
due to rapid growth in the solar and onshore wind sectors,
progress on offshore had been slower because of higher than
expected costs and questions over liability.
The draft law aims to overcome some of the risks linked to
building wind platforms at sea, which has deterred potential
investors, by passing on some of the costs to consumers.
The proposal is designed to ensure Germany can meet its goal
of installing more than 10,000 megawatts (MW) of offshore
capacity by 2020, and 25,000 MW by 2030, to replace 20,500 MW in
nuclear capacity gone by the end of 2022.
So far only about 220 MW in offshore capacity has been
installed.
(Reporting by Andreas Rinke, Writing by Madeline Chambers)