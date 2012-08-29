(Adds details, quotes, reaction)
By Madeline Chambers
BERLIN Aug 29 German Chancellor Angela Merkel's
cabinet approved a draft law on Wednesday to accelerate the
expansion of offshore windparks, a crucial part of a planned
shift to green energy from nuclear.
While Germany is making headway with its renewables targets
due to rapid growth in the solar and onshore wind sectors,
progress on offshore wind has been slower because of higher than
expected costs and questions over liability.
The draft law aims to overcome some of the risks linked to
building wind platforms at sea, which has deterred potential
investors, by passing some of the cost to consumers.
Originally, grid firms responsible for building cables from
the windparks to the mainland were supposed to compensate plant
operators for failures in the connections.
Such risks were too great for companies such as Dutch TenneT
which has run into major problems with its
connections from offshore plants to the German network.
The new law imposes an extra charge on consumers - average
households will pay about 10 euros a year, amounting to a total
of about 750 million euros.
"The energy switch is a huge, long-term project which
demands all our efforts and it cannot be completed without a
cost. The new rules ensure there is a fair distribution of the
burden," said Economy Minister Philipp Roesler.
The law, due to take effect later this year, also gives more
leeway to grid operators such as TenneT and 50Hertz, jointly
owned by Belgium's Elia and Australian Industry Funds
Management (IFM), to determine connection dates.
Germany's grid agency head Jochen Homann told Reuters
sharing liability between the various parties was the only way
to secure the investment needed in the offshore branch.
"But even more important is the offshore grid plan, which
will give grid operators reliable information on which parks
must be connected and when," said Homann.
TARGETS
The proposal is designed to ensure Europe's biggest economy
can meet its goal of installing more than 10,000 megawatts (MW)
of offshore capacity by 2020, and 25,000 MW by 2030, to replace
20,500 MW in nuclear capacity gone by the end of 2022.
So far only about 550 MW in offshore capacity has been
installed, according to Germany's grid agency. However, Homann
said the government's goal was still realistic.
Firms have welcomed the new law but say more needs to be
done to get the power grid connected to offshore turbines
and that the complicated bureaucracy linked to
the construction of wind parks needs to be simplified further.
The VKU association of municipal utilities supported the
plans which it said provided some security for investors in
offshore turbines.
"Lawmakers must, however, make sure that small users are not
burdened with extra costs" said the VKU.
The offshore sector has expanded faster in Denmark and
Britain but the platforms off Germany are being built further
away from the coast and in deeper water, making the upfront
financing even greater.
Germany aims to derive at least 35 percent of its power from
renewable sources by 2020 from 25 percent, rising to 80 percent
by 2050, the bulk of which is due to come from offshore wind.
However, Altmaier has suggested Germany may have to slow
down its "green revolution" due to the high costs involved which
are being passed on to consumers.
Sources in the renewable sector say the government, worried
about a big hike in consumers' electricity bills a year before
an election, may retreat on its targets for offshore.
(Additional reporting by Christoph Steitz, Andreas Rinke, Vera
Eckert.; Editing by Gareth Jones and William Hardy)