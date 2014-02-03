* Germany promises stronger diplomatic, military engagement
* U.S. and Europe welcome new emphasis from Merkel gov't
* Domestic reservations make German combat role unlikely
By Stephen Brown
MUNICH, Feb 2 Germany's U.S. and European allies
welcome Berlin's promise of a more robust foreign and security
policy, but with no appetite at home for troops to fight, it may
mean little more than extra logistical help and tougher
rhetoric.
At this year's security conference in Munich, where 11 years
ago pacifist-turned-foreign minister Joschka Fischer told U.S.
defence secretary Donald Rumsfeld "excuse me, I am not
convinced" about the war in Iraq, Germany promised its knee-jerk
reaction would no longer be a 'no' to overseas missions.
"In my view, to be a good partner Germany should get
involved more quickly, more decisively and more substantially,"
said head of state President Joachim Gauck, in a message that
was reinforced by the German foreign and defence ministers.
"Germany is too big to only comment on world politics from
the sidelines," said Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier.
Seven decades after the defeat of the Nazis, Germany still
feels constrained by history, and public shows of patriotism
like flags at football matches are a fairly recent phenomenon.
The Americans and Germany's close neighbours have long urged
it to provide more decisive leadership for Europe - beyond
prescribing austerity during the euro zone crisis - and play a
more prominent geopolitical role, leveraging its trade
relations.
"Leading, I say respectfully, does not mean meeting in
Munich for discussions, it means committing resources," U.S.
Secretary of State John Kerry told the 50th annual Munich
Security Conference this weekend.
Poland's Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski, who said in
2011, "I fear German power less than I am beginning to fear
German inactivity", told Reuters in Munich that in the Ukraine
crisis, "Germany is taking its role, I'm glad to say."
So far, that has involved Chancellor Angela Merkel issuing
firm condemnations of President Viktor Yanukovich's crackdown on
protesters and phoning Russian President Vladimir Putin.
A more robust diplomatic posture alone is unlikely to erase
what U.S. Republican Senator John McCain described in Munich as
the "embarrassing" moment in 2011 when Germany declined to help
its NATO allies support the Libyans fighting Muammar Gaddafi.
McCain told Reuters Gauck's speech had been important but
acknowledged that the president "didn't commit Germany to
anything that was specific or large". McCain limited his
expectations to a bigger military role in disaster and
humanitarian relief.
One senior U.S. defence official, speaking on condition of
anonymity, said German officials in Munich showed an interest in
a more "expeditionary" international security policy.
The source cited the French-led intervention in Mali, where
about 100 German military personnel provide support such as
troop transport flights and training, and an upcoming European
mission to the Central African Republic, where Germany has said
it may again provide logistical support - but not firepower.
This is very much along the lines of all Germany's overseas
military missions: almost 5,000 Germany personnel currently take
part in nine international missions, including more than 3,000
in Afghanistan, mostly working on training local security
forces.
TAKING UP THE SLACK
Steinmeier said in Munich that with Europe increasingly
hemmed in by conflicts in the Middle East, Africa and Eastern
Europe, "Germany, with all its diplomatic, military and aid
capacity cannot stand by when its help is needed".
It must also hurt German pride to be patronised by old rival
France, whose Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius boasted in Munich
that President Francois Hollande has proved he is willing to "do
the job" in Africa and now Europe "has decided to come with us".
In global terms, demand for a stronger German and European
presence in the world's troublespots mirrors worry about the
Americans' growing reluctance to entangle their troops abroad.
"There's a realisation all over the world, including here in
Germany, that the United States is withdrawing and is weaker and
other countries are going to have to start to take up the
slack," said McCain.
There are is also a party political explanation for the bold
new German tone. Merkel's third term has begun with a whirl of
activity from pensions to renewable energy, and the foreign and
defence ministries do not want to be left out.
In the coalition deal between her conservatives and the
Social Democrats (SPD), the centre left did not get the finance
portfolio so Steinmeier needs to beef up the foreign ministry,
which lost influence at home and abroad under his predecessor.
At the same time the defence ministry has become the vehicle
for Ursula von der Leyen's ambitions of becoming conservative
leader for the 2017 election. She has visited German troops in
Afghanistan and vowed the make the armed forces family-friendly.
But the president, who was a pastor and rights campaigner in
the former communist East Germany, asked in his Munich speech if
Germans were willing to "share the risks" with their allies.
The answer is: probably not. In opinion polls just over half
of people approve of more engagement in humanitarian missions in
Africa but two thirds oppose a bigger overseas military role.
"Gauck is preparing us mentally for the militarisation of
German foreign policy," said Bernd Riexinger, head of the Left
Party which opposes NATO membership and, like the opposition
Greens, represents a strong pacifist strain in German society.
Merkel's conservatives and SPD allies also know that while
their former World War Two foes have mostly got over their
hang-ups about German militarism, the public tends to look
inwards.
Hence Merkel's clear comment to parliament that any Central
African Republic mission would "not be about a German combat
force", but the Bundeswehr in its familiar supporting role.
Annette Heuser of Washington's Bertelsmann Foundation said
Gauck had started a "desperately needed debate ... about a
proper, more activist foreign and security policy".
But she cautioned that the notoriously cautious Merkel was
"yet to become fully engaged on this issue".