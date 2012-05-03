BERLIN, May 3 German engineering orders fell by
4 percent in real terms in March from the previous year,
engineering industry association VDMA said on Thursday.
In the less volatile three month comparison, orders fell by
9 percent year-on-year in the January-March period.
VDMA said orders from the euro zone had dropped by 17
percent.
"The significant impulse is coming from non-European
customers. Orders from the euro zone lost ground further with a
drop of 17 percent," said VDMA chief economist Ralph Wiechers.
MARCH CHANGE IN PCT
overall - 4 pct y/y
of which German - 9 pct y/y
foreign - 2 pct y/y
JAN-MARCH
overall - 9 pct y/y
of which German -10 pct y/y
foreign - 8 pct y/y
