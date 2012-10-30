BERLIN, Oct 30 German engineering orders rose 11 percent in real terms in September from the previous year, bolstered by one-off big ticket items from abroad, engineering association VDMA said on Tuesday. In the less volatile three-month comparison, orders in Europe's biggest economy fell 1 percent from the previous year. "The low level of the previous year together with several big ticket items from non-euro zone countries distort the picture," said VDMA chief economist Ralph Wiechers. "The majority of engineering firms are ... still waiting for a clear positive economic signal," he added. Here is a breakdown of the figures: SEPT CHANGE IN PCT Y/Y Overall +11 pct y/y Of which German -14 pct y/y foreign +24 pct y/y JULY-SEPT CHANGE IN PCT Overall - 1 pct y/y Of which German -17 pct y/y foreign + 9 pct y/y (Reporting by Madeline Chambers)