FRANKFURT Dec 13 Germany's engineering trade body said economic recovery was still too inconsistent to significantly boost growth in the industry, sticking with its forecast for a moderate increase in 2013 output.

"We can clearly feel that our customers are acting more cautiously," the VDMA trade body's President Thomas Lindner told journalists at a news conference on Thursday.

The engineering sector, which includes household names such as Siemens, has helped Europe's largest economy fare better than its peers in the 17-nation euro zone during the bloc's three-year debt crisis.

It has returned to pre-crisis levels this year, with output matching 2008's record of 196 billion euros ($255.6 billion), but the VDMA sees the growth rate remaining at 2 percent next year.

The VDMA represents over 3,000 mainly small and medium-sized companies but also large companies such as MAN SE and ThyssenKrupp.

It is Germany's largest industrial employer, with an expected 978,000 workers by the end of December, the highest level since 1993.

But the economic outlook for Germany is uncertain. The economy slowed in the third quarter and looks set to shrink this quarter, though it should still avoid recession.

At the same time, German business sentiment surprised with a rise in November, breaking a six-month run of declines as companies turned slightly more optimistic about their current business and expectations.

"We cannot ignore that average growth masks a wide spread between sub-industries, with growth and decline rates in the high double digits. So we should not be surprised that many of our members are less optimistic about the near future," Lindner said.

