FRANKFURT Feb 23 Germany's engineering industry output is poised to stagnate this year, burdened by Europe's debt crisis and a slowdown in China, trade body VDMA said on Thursday.

VDMA said it was slashing its original forecast of 4 percent production growth to no growth at all in 2012, partly because the decline in order intake has been steeper than expected in the last few weeks.

It also revised down production growth for last year to 12.1 percent from the previous 14 percent. (Reporting By Marilyn Gerlach)