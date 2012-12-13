(Fixes typo in first paragraph, removes extraneous text)

* VDMA says sees Chinese demand recovery from Q2 2013

* Sees further growth in U.S. demand on shale gas boom

* Still sees German engineering output up 2 pct in 2013

* Says recovery still too inconsistent for more growth

FRANKFURT, Dec 13 Germany's engineering trade body said it expects growth to remain stable next year as demand from China recovers and the shale gas boom in the United States buoys investments in machinery.

"China has stepped on the gas again, but it takes a while for the engine to warm up," the VDMA trade body's president, Thomas Lindner, told journalists at a news conference on Thursday.

"We hope that things there will be better in the second, third and fourth quarter" of 2013 thanks to the recent change in China's top political leadership, he said.

The engineering sector, which includes household names such as Siemens, has helped Europe's largest economy fare better than its peers in the 17-nation euro zone during most of the bloc's three-year debt crisis.

Lindner's comments echo signs from other major industries in Germany. The chemicals sector sees production edging up by 1.5 percent in 2013 after shrinking 3 percent this year, and steel output is expected to return to growth in 2013 following a 4 percent slump this year.

Engineering output is expected to have returned to pre-crisis levels in 2012, matching 2008's record of 196 billion euros ($255.6 billion) thanks to robust demand from the United States, France and Russia, but the VDMA still sees the growth rate unchanged at 2 percent next year.

Exports to China, the sector's biggest trade partner, slumped by 8.6 percent in the first nine months of 2012, partly due to a fall in demand for equipment for the chip industry.

Demand from the United States meanwhile grew especially rapidly, with exports to there seen reaching a record 14.0-14.5 billion euros this year, as companies replaced old machines in factories and invested in equipment for shale gas production.

In the first nine months of 2012, exports to the United States were up just over 20 percent, accounting for almost 10 percent of the German engineering sector's sales.

CAUTION AHEAD

The VDMA represents over 3,000 mainly small and medium-sized companies but also large companies such as MAN SE and ThyssenKrupp.

The sector is Germany's largest industrial employer, with an expected 978,000 workers by the end of December, the highest level since 1993.

But Germany's outlook is muted, with the economy looking set to shrink this quarter as it finally feels the impact of the debt crisis engulfing several of its peers, before returning to slow growth in 2013.

Lindner warned that economic recovery was still too inconsistent to significantly boost growth in the industry, sticking with its forecast for a moderate increase in 2013 output.

"We can clearly feel that our customers are acting more cautiously," Lindner said.

($1 = 0.7669 euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; editing by Patrick Graham)