FRANKFURT Oct 5 German engineering output is expected to rise by 1 percent next year as higher productivity through automation and digitisation outweigh low global economic growth and political uncertainty in key export markets, industry association VDMA said on Wednesday.

The VDMA - which represents large industrial groups such as Siemens and Linde as well as many smaller, family-owned firms - stuck to its forecast for zero output growth this year. (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Harro ten Wolde)