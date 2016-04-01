* VDMA expects roughly flat 2016 exports to US in euro terms
* US is top German engineering export market
* VDMA sceptical about reindustrialisation of US economy
(Adds forecast, details on investments, U.S.
reindustrialisation, competition)
By Georgina Prodhan
FRANKFURT, April 1 German engineering exports to
the United States, their top destination, are likely to slow
sharply this year due to drastically lower fracking investments,
a weaker global economy and a more stable exchange rate, an
industry association said.
The VDMA, which represents large engineering companies such
as Siemens as well as thousands of medium-sized
industrial goods makers, said on Friday it expected roughly flat
exports this year after an 11 percent jump in 2015.
"Slower means roughly stable in euro terms," Executive
Director Thilo Brodtmann told Reuters on the sidelines of a news
conference on the importance of the U.S. market.
The United States became the biggest market for German
engineering exports last year, with sales rising to 16.8 billion
euros ($19 bln), while exports to China fell 6 percent to 10.3
billion euros.
The main factor driving new exports this year is likely to
be demand from U.S. carmakers and their suppliers, the VDMA
said.
Sixty percent of German engineering firms plan on making
investments in the United States in the next three years,
according to 200 responses the VDMA collected in a survey in
January and February.
About half of these investments will be in building and
expanding production and assembly facilities.
The leading German firms in the United States by revenue are
Siemens, Robert Bosch, Thyssenkrupp, ZF
Friedrichshafen and Linde, the VDMA said.
However, the VDMA said it was sceptical about a widely held
belief that the American economy was being reindustrialised,
pointing out that manufacturing's share of U.S. gross domestic
product had levelled out at around 12 percent.
"We don't consider it a trend but a spotty development,
which at best prevails in some regions but is not universal,"
VDMA President Reinhold Festge told the news conference.
STRONG IN NICHES
German engineering companies invested 6.8 billion euros in
the United States in 2013, the last year for which statistics
are available, the VDMA said.
Since then, European companies including Austrian steelmaker
Voestalpine and German chemicals group BASF
have invested billions of dollars in the United States,
attracted by cheap energy prices following the shale gas boom.
Most of the companies surveyed by the VDMA expected
competition for U.S. business with Chinese rivals and with other
foreign manufacturers with local U.S. production to remain
tough.
China is the top exporter of engineering goods to the United
States, followed by Japan, Mexico and then Germany.
"We were never strong in the mass market. We've always been
strong in niches," Festge said. "There's very substantial and
bitter competition. Anyone familiar with the U.S. market knows
you don't get anything for nothing."
($1 = 0.8780 euros)
