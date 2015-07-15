BERLIN, July 15 The weaker euro and lower
energy prices are supporting the German economy, giving Berlin
room to bolster medium-term growth and reduce external
imbalances, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on
Wednesday.
"The ongoing upturn is benefiting from the euro depreciation
and lower energy prices, and is underpinned by a healthy fiscal
position and sound corporate and household balance sheets," the
IMF said in a report on Germany.
Berlin should therefore aim at bolstering medium-term growth
and reducing external imbalances, the IMF added.
German exports rose at their fastest pace this year in May
and the trade surplus hit a record high at 22.8 billion euros.
The IMF also said there was a need to closely monitor the
German housing market and life insurance sector "where
persistently low interest rates may give rise to financial
vulnerabilities".
The IMF confirmed its growth forecast for Europe's largest
economy of 1.6 percent this year and 1.7 percent next year. This
is slightly less than the government's growth forecast of 1.8
percent this year.
(Reporting by Michael Nienaber and Paul Carrel,)