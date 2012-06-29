BERLIN, June 29 The lower house of Germany's
parliament approved with an overwhelming majority on Friday the
euro zone's permanent bailout scheme, the European Stability
Mechanism (ESM), shortly after also backing the EU's new budget
rules.
The Bundestag backed the ESM by 493 votes, with 106 against
and 5 abstentions. Those opposing the fund included some
lawmakers from Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative coalition
unhappy about using German taxpayers' money to bail out
struggling members of the euro zone such as Greece.
The ESM cannot come into effect without German backing as it
needs approval of countries making up 90 percent of its capital
base. It is meant to come into force on July 9 but Germany may
miss the deadline because ratification also requires approval by
the constitutional court.
The upper house, or Bundesrat, is expected to approve both
the ESM and the new budget rules, known as the fiscal compact,
later on Friday.
(Reporting by Gareth Jones and Stephen Brown)