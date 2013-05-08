BERLIN May 8 Germany wants to push ahead with a European banking union, a finance ministry spokesman said on Wednesday, possibly in two stages as EU treaty change would be required to create a Europe-wide banking resolution authority.

Martin Kotthaus told a regular government news conference that Germany hoped to complete talks on setting up a European resolution mechanism by the summer break and much could be achieved on the basis of existing EU agreements.

"For a new central (banking resolution) authority, we would need treaty change because there is no enabling power for such an authority," said Kotthaus. "It must be completely watertight."