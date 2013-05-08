BERLIN May 8 Germany wants to push ahead with a
European banking union, a finance ministry spokesman said on
Wednesday, possibly in two stages as EU treaty change would be
required to create a Europe-wide banking resolution authority.
Martin Kotthaus told a regular government news conference
that Germany hoped to complete talks on setting up a European
resolution mechanism by the summer break and much could be
achieved on the basis of existing EU agreements.
"For a new central (banking resolution) authority, we would
need treaty change because there is no enabling power for such
an authority," said Kotthaus. "It must be completely
watertight."