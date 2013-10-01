UPDATE 5-ECB stands firm on stimulus, but says urgency eases
* 2017, 2018 growth and inflation forecasts upgraded (Releads with further Draghi comments, market reaction)
PARIS Oct 1 It is important for Europe that German parties agree quickly on a deal to set up a coalition government, the EU's top economic official said on Tuesday.
"For any member state it is important that they can form coalition governments in good time and of course it matters for Europe that Germany will do so, so that we will have a fully political mandate in government in Germany," Olli Rehn told reporters during a visit to Paris.
"At the same time we know that there is very strong continuity in German policy making and the German administration is very effective. So I don't believe there would be any lack of position by Germany in the EU decision making."
He also said that it was important to keep up the momentum on establishing a European banking union. (Reporting by Ingrid Melander and Eva Taylor; Editing by Hugh Lawson)
* Reis, inc. Announces full year and fourth quarter 2016 results
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) PARIS/LONDON, March 09 (Fitch) The announced merger of Standard Life and Aberdeen Asset Management highlights the growing polarisation of the investment management industry between large, global, diversified groups and smaller, specialist, active managers, Fitch Ratings says. In this environment, mid-sized firms suffer the most from industry pressures and further consolidation is likely as investment managers seek to diversify their